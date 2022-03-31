WNBA players break silence on Brittney Griner

Players have been keeping discussions about how to best help Griner within their community. WNBA players have been very cohesive in the past when rallying behind issues such as voter registration or the Black Lives Matters movement.

For the first few weeks following Griner’s detention, it was decided that it was clearly better for them to say less.

The Phoenix Mercury star was detained after arriving at a Moscow airport in mid-February. Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Griner was returning to the country after the Russian League was taking a break for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament.

“The big thing is the fact that we have to go over there. It was BG, but it could have been anybody,” said Breanna Stewart, who earns over $1 million to play in Russia. “WNBA players need to be valued in their country and they won’t have to play overseas.”

Besides offering support for Griner, Stewart also wanted to help a charity that the Mercury’s All-Star has been involved with — The Phoenix Rescue Mission — for a long time.

“While BG is away I wanted to support her and her charitable efforts and do what I can from an off-the-court standpoint to help her and her family,” Stewart said.