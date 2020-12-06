With virus surge comes a push to be tested, Black Doctors Consortium finds

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium has tested large crowds before. A free weekend testing clinic at Mastery Charter School’s Shoemaker Campus drew particularly long lines, though.

It’s a trend that started as people began to travel for the Thanksgiving holidays.

“Since about the week before Thanksgiving, we’ve been seeing lines like this — where we test between 300 and 500 people in four hours, and that is excessive compared to where we were,” said Dr. Ala Stanford, the consortium’s founder.

Saturday’s testing clinic coincided with the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Saturday report of 12,884 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day increase to date.

On Monday, the consortium tested 311 people on a rainy day. On Thursday, that number grew to 463. According to Stanford, those numbers are three times higher than her organization was seeing before the recent virus surge.

Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advice discouraging travel over the Thanksgiving holiday, more Americans flew on Nov. 22 than any other day since March, according to the Transportation Security Administration. Stanford said we’re paying the price.

“Right now, we’re about nine days beyond Thanksgiving, so all those people who did not stay within their household and or traveled outside of their bubble, they now may be developing symptoms or coming to see if they can get an all clear and get tested and be negative,” she said.

By noon Saturday, the street in front of the testing site had been transformed into a makeshift parking lot, as people waited in their cars to be called. Another line had formed near the entrance, people who had chosen walk-in service.

Norman Hunter, 62, was a driver, and it was his second time getting tested — a coworker had contracted the coronavirus, he said. Hunter chose the Black Doctors Consortium’s clinic because of the difficulty getting tested at other places around the city.

“This was the soonest I could be tested. A lot of the other places are either overwhelmed with lists and appointments, and this was the soonest date and the closest area available,” he said.

If not for Saturday’s event, Hunter would have had to wait until Dec. 9. Stanford said a lot of other mobile testing sites shut down because of the recent weather.

Some people waiting in line Saturday were there because of close calls at the holiday dinner table. Paul Brown, 28, a school psychologist, said Saturday was his first time getting tested.

“Well, I was with friends, a small group for Thanksgiving, and one of them said that they might be experiencing symptoms, so I decided to get tested,” Brown said.