With terrapin nesting season underway in N.J., naturalist asks drivers to be mindful

With warmer temperatures and a recent full moon, the annual nesting season for northern diamondback terrapins is beginning at the Jersey Shore.

It’s the only species of turtle that inhabits the New Jersey coastal estuaries year-round, according to Ben Wurst, habitat program manager for Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey.

Living exclusively in brackish water, adult females emerge from the protection of their aquatic habitat to find suitable areas to lay eggs, seeking nesting areas with a sandy gravel-type substrate above the high tide line, Wurst said.

And that’s where the trouble begins.

“Throughout their range along the coast, terrapins face a variety of threats to their survival,” he said, citing a loss of nesting habitat due to commercial and residential development, shoreline hardening and flooding.

The loss of habitat in the marsh systems increases the risk of terrapin mortality as they search for adequate nesting areas.

“Terrapins will utilize roadsides for nesting, which increases the threat of being hit by motor vehicles,” Wurst said. “Roads are essential to our daily life, but they often are barriers to wildlife, especially small critters like terrapins. Studies have shown that adult females have become less abundant and smaller from road mortality.”

But there are several ways to help.