N.J. awards grants to fund litter clean-ups at the Jersey Shore

More than $1 million in state grants are on the way to Jersey Shore municipalities and counties to fund litter cleaning efforts, according to state officials.

The funds are part of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s “Clean Communities” grant program, which helps local authorities undertake clean-up efforts to beautify the state.

“Clean Communities grants help municipalities and counties with the important task of removing unsightly litter, often from roadways and around stormwater collection systems, to enhance quality of life,” NJDEP Commissioner Catherine McCabe said. “Beautifying our communities through these types of cleanups help improve water quality and natural resources while also protecting wildlife and their habitats.”

The state is awarding $17.3 million in grants to New Jersey municipalities and $2.1 million to the 21 counties, a DEP release states.

Some of the Jersey Shore municipalities receiving the highest grants include Toms River ($210,009), Brick ($159,487) and Berkeley ($122,649), all in Ocean County.