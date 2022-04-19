The Wilmington Grand Prix will return in May for its 14th year of races and community rides through and around the city of Wilmington.

After two years of race cancellations, top cyclists competing in USA Cycling National Racing Calendar will be back to tackle the course through downtown Wilmington and up Brandywine Park’s challenging Money Hill. In 2019, the race drew participants from 19 states and six countries.

“The Wilmington Grand Prix is an important race on our Pro Road Tour Calendar,” said Chuck Hodge, USA Cycling’s Chief of Racing & Events. “Racers love the technical nature of the course and the enthusiastic crowds that greet them.”

This year marks the 13th year the grand prix has been part of USA Cycling’s calendar.