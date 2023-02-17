Caroline Moulsdale’s 14-year-old daughter Isabelle was diagnosed with NF1 when she was six months old. Caroline now serves as events director of Cupids Fun Run for the Children’s Tumor Fund.

“It was devastating when we found out,” Moulsdale said. “It’s emotionally taxing almost on a daily basis, but of course, what gets us by is just fighting and trying to find a cure and knowing that maybe in her lifetime, we can find a cure for this disease.”

With more than 35 brain tumors, about an inch-and-a-half spinal tumor sitting in the middle of her spinal cord, and undergoing two surgeries, Isabelle “is a trooper.”

“She’s amazingly strong. But of course, like anybody, she has her nights where she gets scared and she’ll cry herself to sleep,” said Moulsdale.

After her daughter was diagnosed, Moulsdale started working to help other families impacted by NF.

“We used to do tea parties,” she said, but they found the Cupid Fun Run alternative more engaging for others. “[We] found that this event was much more fun for the families and friends to come out, kind of reminisce, get to know each other, and fight for a good cause.”

“We’ve been doing this event for about five years,” Moulsdale said.