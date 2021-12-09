Wilmington considers moratorium on water shut-offs for unpaid bills

City Council’s Finance and Economic Development Committee held a hearing on the measure at their meeting Tuesday night.

Taylor told the group that currently there are about 11,000 residents more than 30 days behind on their water bills. That accounts for about $23 million owed to the city, he said.

“The losses in revenue result in reductions in water quality and service and could cause potential rate increases for customers,” Taylor said. “Those losses in revenue figure directly into how we operate the water utility.”

Those comments didn’t sit well with Wilmington resident Sarah Green, who testified during the public comment period.

“It sounds like you’re threatening the safety of our water and jobs based on something that’s the city’s job to provide water,” Green said. “You’re talking about numbers. You say only 105 families continue to be shut off. What if you are one of those families?”

Council Member James Spadola did not support the measure, saying Council has seen the list of who the moratorium benefited.

“There’s a lot of people, people that we all know that were on that list that are of means and have the ability to pay, but took advantage of this city, offering them an interest-free loan, essentially,” Spadola said.

He went on to say the moratorium would create an incentive for people not to pay their water bill, even those who can.

Darby rejected that idea, saying Spadola’s comments are not representative of Wilmington residents who struggle to pay their bills.

“We need to stop painting that narrative of our residents,” she said. “That tells me a lot of how you see people who live here in Wilmington and that you’re supposed to be representing, that you think all of them are lazy or trying to take advantage of the system. Now the majority of people want to pay their bills, but they cannot.”