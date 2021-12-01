Previously, the airport had been entitled to just $150,000 per year. The facility’s new entitlement will total $1 million.

“In addition to the boost in federal entitlement dollars, the primary CSA designation also has significance within the airline, cargo, and commercial airport communities,” said Stephen Williams, deputy executive director and airport director for the Delaware River and Bay Authority, which manages the airport.

“It further validates the airport’s regional recognition as a low-cost leader with growing preference as an alternative, ease of use secondary airport serving the Philadelphia metro area,” he said.

The Wilmington facility is one of 385 airports nationwide to attain CSA status, and the only one in Delaware to get such a label.

Frontier launched service from Delaware to Orlando in early February, six years after it halted flights from New Castle in 2015, leaving Delaware as the only state in the nation without commercial air service. The airline had planned to restart flights in May 2020, but hit the brakes after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport was busiest in July and August, with 1,689 and 1,584 boardings respectively.