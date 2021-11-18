Travelers driving to PHL should also plan ahead when it comes to parking, following the airport’s decision to keep its economy lot closed.

“Our onsite garages will be filled to capacity,” said Redfern. “We’re asking people to make reservations for offsite parking now. Make alternate plans. Take SEPTA regional rail. Get a friend or family member to drop you off, rideshare, taxis, and limos. But if you must drive, then you’ll need to leave even more time to try to find a spot in the parking garage, or if you can’t find a spot, then make an alternate plan on the spot.”

Redfern said they are still anticipating a 20% decline in travel compared to the peak in 2019, but both airport and TSA changes can be confusing to people who haven’t flown in a year or more.

“Change is a challenge. And when you’re used to a routine and kind of go into autopilot, it can be stressful to have that routine interrupted,” she said. “So we’re asking people now to do your homework for any part of your travels before you get to the airport.”

She also encouraged passengers to check in for their flights online to make their trips smoother.

Jana Tidwell with AAA Mid-Atlantic said they predict many people will forgo air travel and hit the highways for a holiday with family and friends.

“This Thanksgiving is going to look a lot different than last year. We’re talking pre-pandemic travel volume this year and that is going to translate to congestion on the roadways,” Tidwell said.