Willingboro parents, teachers mixed on plans for all-virtual start to school

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

They tried.

The Willingboro School District in Burlington County was making plans to start the 2020-2021 school year with a hybrid of online and in-person instruction. But district officials determined they would not be ready for in-person instruction by September. The Willingboro Board of Education voted July 27 to switch to all-remote instruction through November, even before Gov. Phil Murphy publicly relented on his push for all districts offering some in-person classes to start the year.

District Superintendent Dr. Neely Hackett said more work needed to be done like improving ventilation systems in schools, getting personal protective equipment — currently on backorder — and training staff on virtual learning platforms and enhanced cleaning protocols.

Hackett also acknowledged that “in collecting feedback from our families, we found that the overwhelming majority were not comfortable sending their children back to school.”

Kia Collier, a pre-K inclusion teacher for the district and president of the Willingboro Education Association, said the decision to go all-remote is for the best, considering how the township has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have 77% of students of color and the township itself is 88% residents of color,” the teachers union leader said.

Willingboro leads Burlington County in the number of COVID-19 cases. There were 766 confirmed cases as of Sunday. Burlington Township, a nearby majority-white town, has the highest mortality count in the county with 81 deaths from the virus.

Cynthia Edwards, a mother of three, didn’t think schools could reopen without problems.

“I didn’t think there was going to be [an] actual safe way or a way that everybody could agree that would make it safe for our children to go back to school,” she said.