Willingboro is building a new food and entertainment destination. Here’s what residents want to see in it.
Willingboro Township is developing a new restaurant and entertainment venue at the site of the Grand Market Place, a now-shuttered shopping center. In October, the Courier Post reported a plan for the vacant mall’s sprawling exterior land: a parking lot for 218 trailer vehicles.
That plan appears to have been scrapped and replaced with a new one: a brand new restaurant and entertainment destination. In November, the township released a survey for its residents to complete, hoping to garner input on what dining experiences should be offered at the coming development. 400 responses have been received so far, according to Dr. Amy Dean, WHYY’s Community Curator for Willingboro.
WHYY wanted to hear and share some of those responses with you in this video produced by Becca Haydu. WHYY is committed to meeting the information and engagement needs of South Jersey residents.
To learn more about the developments in the township, join Dr. Dean and Christopher “Flood the Drummer” Norris, WHYY’s Community Contributors and Engagement Editor, on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 6:00 p.m. for a Community Conversation about the future of food and fun in Willingboro. CLICK HERE to register!
