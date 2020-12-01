Willingboro Township is developing a new restaurant and entertainment venue at the site of the Grand Market Place, a now-shuttered shopping center. In October, the Courier Post reported a plan for the vacant mall’s sprawling exterior land: a parking lot for 218 trailer vehicles.

That plan appears to have been scrapped and replaced with a new one: a brand new restaurant and entertainment destination. In November, the township released a survey for its residents to complete, hoping to garner input on what dining experiences should be offered at the coming development. 400 responses have been received so far, according to Dr. Amy Dean, WHYY’s Community Curator for Willingboro.