Shop-Vac Corp., a brand that is to wet-dry vacuums what Kleenex is to tissues or Band-Aid is to adhesive bandages, is shutting its doors after 53 years. Based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the company began laying off its staff of 427 on Sept. 15.

In termination letters, the company blamed COVID-19 and a buyer who “without warning walked away from the deal.”

Those familiar with Shop-Vac’s finances say the pandemic is being used to justify the rapid liquidation of a company that employed some workers for decades.

“It wasn’t because of COVID,” said Candice Gair, 36, who worked as a treasury associate with the company for five years, which involved tracking payments and invoices. During the pandemic, orders increased and “we had the best sales in years,” she said.

Instead, Gair and others say the closure is a result of long-term financial troubles, and that rather than give warning, the company is hanging employees out to dry without health care, notice or severance pay during a recession and global pandemic.

“This isn’t right,” she said.

While other businesses shut down in March and April, the state classified Shop-Vac’s manufacturing facility and warehouses in Williamsport as “essential,” allowing the company to continue operating.

Now, the layoffs will contribute to the already bleak economic picture in Pennsylvania, which experienced record-high unemployment earlier this year. Shop-Vac was the 11th largest employer in Lycoming County at the beginning of 2020. The most recent state data available puts the unemployment rate in the county above 13%.

On Monday, Gair organized workers who have already been laid off and those winding down plant operations to protest in front of the Reach Road facility. Dozens filtered through during the day, carrying signs with slogans like “No Notice!” and “Worked during COVID – now no job.”

“This is a nightmare,” said Tia Fisher, 48, a customer service representative whose layoff took effect Sept. 18. “You walk in one day and they give you papers and say, ‘You’re done.’”

Unexpectedly losing health care benefits and a job also put many workers in a bad position.

“I have three boys, I’m a single mom,” said Fisher. “That was hard, telling my boys, ‘I lost my job.’”