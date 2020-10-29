Will Pa. be at the center of another Bush v. Gore? These 8 lawyers and scholars weigh in

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A too-close-to-call election night. A supreme court and a legislature at odds with each other. A pivotal swing state with a large number of electoral votes up for grabs. A challenge over which ballots should be counted. A barrage of lawsuits.

Sound familiar?

Two decades ago, all eyes were on Florida as Election Day came to a close and the fate of the presidency rested in the hands of the Sunshine State. What followed was weeks of litigation over a recount of 537 votes, and an election ultimately decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in Bush v. Gore.

In 2020, Pennsylvania has been called the “tipping-point” state — the state that could give either Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden or Republican candidate Donald Trump the edge to capture enough electoral votes to be declared the winner.

Recent polls show Biden narrowly leading in Pennsylvania, a state where Trump has repeatedly questioned — with no evidence — the validity of mail-in ballots and unsuccessfully sued to have poll watchers at satellite election offices. As recently as this week, Trump falsely warned of widespread fraud in Pennsylvania and urged his supporters to keep watch at polls.

This combination of factors — the litigation, the misinformation, and the likely delay in getting millions of mail ballots counted, thus delaying final results — could give Pennsylvania the spotlight on Election Day and beyond, much like Florida received in 2000.

Nate Persily, a law professor at Stanford Law School, said that whichever state is the most likely to determine an electoral college victory would be the “Florida” for this election.