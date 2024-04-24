Wildfire burning in Wharton State Forest between Camden and Burlington counties in New Jersey

Crews are on the scene of a wildfire burning in New Jersey's Wharton State Forest.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • April 24, 2024
A N.J. wildfire

A wildfire has been reported in Wharton State Forest between Camden and Burlington counties. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Crews are on the scene of a wildfire burning in New Jersey’s Wharton State Forest.

It started Wednesday morning and is burning in Waterford Township, Camden County and Shamong Twp., Burlington County.

Chopper video showed a large plume of smoke rising up from the forest.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The fire is 100 acres in size and is 0% contained.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

Jackson Road is closed in the area from Tremont Avenue to Atsion Road.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate