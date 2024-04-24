Wildfire burning in Wharton State Forest between Camden and Burlington counties in New Jersey
Crews are on the scene of a wildfire burning in New Jersey's Wharton State Forest.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Crews are on the scene of a wildfire burning in New Jersey’s Wharton State Forest.
It started Wednesday morning and is burning in Waterford Township, Camden County and Shamong Twp., Burlington County.
Chopper video showed a large plume of smoke rising up from the forest.
WILDFIRE UPDATE: County Line Wildfire - Wharton State Forest@njdepforestfire is on scene of a wildfire burning in the area of Jackson Rd in Wharton SF. Crews are utilizing a backfire operation to burn fuel ahead of the main body of fire which will help aid containment efforts. pic.twitter.com/0uwuafEv6h— New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) April 24, 2024
The fire is 100 acres in size and is 0% contained.
Jackson Road is closed in the area from Tremont Avenue to Atsion Road.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.