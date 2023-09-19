WHYY is hosting a ‘pop-up’ newsroom in Bridgeton, N.J.

WHYY News is heading to Cumberland County.

In an effort to deepen our community relationships, WHYY News is hosting “pop-up” newsrooms in our coverage area — giving us a chance to hold space for our audience and community members, and grow our relationship with the people we serve.

“WHYY News is ecstatic to host pop-up newsrooms across the region to further connect with the communities we serve,” said Sarah Glover, Vice President of News & Civic Dialogue at WHYY. “Our news staff welcomes tips and feedback during our pop-up newsroom hours in person. We are here to listen to our audience and act on the stories you’d like to see WHYY News tell.”

On Thursday and Friday, New Jersey reporter P. Kenneth Burns and suburban editor Madhusmita “Madhu” Bora will be at the Bridgeton Public Library at 150 E. Commerce St. in Bridgeton.

They will meet with residents and community members from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, to listen, answer questions, and talk about stories and issues affecting the community. This will be an opportunity for South Jersey residents to learn about our newsroom and newsgathering process.

Kenneth Burns is WHYY News’ South Jersey reporter. He joined the station in 2018 as an anchor. Prior to WHYY, he covered city government and urban issues for WYPR in Baltimore. His coverage of the Freddie Gray police trials earned a 2017 National Headliner Award. The native Marylander and adopted New Jerseyan is a graduate of Towson University and Anne Arundel Community College.

Madhusmita “Madhu” Bora (she/her) is WHYY News’ managing editor of suburban coverage and an Assamese American journalist, teacher, writer, filmmaker, and award-winning dancer. Madhu has previously worked for The Philadelphia Inquirer, Indianapolis Star, Tampa Bay Times, and Press of Atlantic City. Her work has appeared in numerous publications, including Quartz, WURD Radio, All India Radio, and SAGE Business Researcher. Madhu is an international classroom speaker at The Penn Museum and an adjunct professor at Lincoln University.

This is the third in the series of “pop-up” newsrooms. Last week, suburban reporter Kenny Cooper and suburban editor Madhu Bora spent time with community members in Media, and last month, Delaware reporter Cris Barrish and senior managing editor Mark Eichmann visited the Brandywine Hundred Library in Delaware.