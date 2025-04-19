Crews battling 500-acre wildfire in Vineland, New Jersey
The fire was first detected by the Belleplain Fire Tower at 12:24 p.m. Friday.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Crews are battling a wildfire in Vineland, New Jersey.
According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, the 500-acre fire is burning in a remote area of the Peaslee Wildlife Management Area in Cumberland County.
No structures are being threatened, and no evacuations have been ordered.
The following road closures are in place:
- Union Road is closed between Route 49 and Mays Landing Road
- Bennetts Mill Rd closed between Union Rd and Manumuskin River
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
