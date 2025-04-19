Crews battling 500-acre wildfire in Vineland, New Jersey

    By
  6abc digital staff
    April 18, 2025
Smoke billows from a wildfire in a forest

A wildfire burns in Vineland, New Jersey.

Crews are battling a wildfire in Vineland, New Jersey.

According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, the 500-acre fire is burning in a remote area of the Peaslee Wildlife Management Area in Cumberland County.

The fire was first detected by the Belleplain Fire Tower at 12:24 p.m. Friday.

No structures are being threatened, and no evacuations have been ordered.

The following road closures are in place:

  • Union Road is closed between Route 49 and Mays Landing Road
  • Bennetts Mill Rd closed between Union Rd and Manumuskin River

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

