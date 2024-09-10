WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo highlights Philadelphia at World Heritage City celebration

At the ninth World Heritage City Celebration, WHYY CEO Bill Marrazzo joined a fireside chat to discuss Philadelphia’s global role and evolving growth.

WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo (right) led a fireside chat with Daniel J. Hilferty, Chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectator, during the ninth World Heritage City Celebration at the Crystal Team Room on Sept. 5, 2024. Hilferty was honored as the 2024 Distinguished Global Leadership Honoree. Philadelphia was selected as America’s first World Heritage City in 2015, which denotes its global significance and cultural influence.

WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo (right) led a fireside chat with Daniel J. Hilferty, Chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectator, during the ninth World Heritage City Celebration at the Crystal Team Room on Sept. 5, 2024. Hilferty was honored as the 2024 Distinguished Global Leadership Honoree. Philadelphia was selected as America’s first World Heritage City in 2015, which denotes its global significance and cultural influence.

WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo took center stage at the Global Philadelphia Association’s ninth World Heritage City Celebration on Sept. 5, 2024, participating in a fireside chat to discuss the city’s evolving role on the global stage.

Philadelphia, honored as a World Heritage City for its key role in shaping democracy and its rich cultural heritage, views the designation as a springboard for growth. Instead of resting on this recognition, the city partners annually with other World Heritage Cities to address 21st-century challenges, with a focus on driving sustainable and positive change.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
  • WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo (right) led a fireside chat with Daniel J. Hilferty, Chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectator, during the ninth World Heritage City Celebration at the Crystal Team Room on Sept. 5, 2024. Hilferty was honored as the 2024 Distinguished Global Leadership Honoree. Philadelphia was selected as America’s first World Heritage City in 2015, which denotes its global significance and cultural influence.
    WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo (right) led a fireside chat with Daniel J. Hilferty, Chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectator, during the ninth World Heritage City Celebration at the Crystal Team Room on Sept. 5, 2024. Hilferty was honored as the 2024 Distinguished Global Leadership Honoree. Philadelphia was selected as America’s first World Heritage City in 2015, which denotes its global significance and cultural influence.
  • WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo (right) led a fireside chat with Daniel J. Hilferty, Chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectator, during the ninth World Heritage City Celebration at the Crystal Team Room on Sept. 5, 2024. Hilferty was honored as the 2024 Distinguished Global Leadership Honoree. Philadelphia was selected as America’s first World Heritage City in 2015, which denotes its global significance and cultural influence.
    WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo (right) led a fireside chat with Daniel J. Hilferty, Chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectator, during the ninth World Heritage City Celebration at the Crystal Team Room on Sept. 5, 2024. Hilferty was honored as the 2024 Distinguished Global Leadership Honoree. Philadelphia was selected as America’s first World Heritage City in 2015, which denotes its global significance and cultural influence.
  • The World Heritage City Celebration at the Crystal Team Room Sept. 5, 2024.
    The World Heritage City Celebration at the Crystal Team Room Sept. 5, 2024.
  • The World Heritage City Celebration at the Crystal Team Room Sept. 5, 2024.
    The World Heritage City Celebration at the Crystal Team Room Sept. 5, 2024.
  • The World Heritage City Celebration at the Crystal Team Room Sept. 5, 2024.
    The World Heritage City Celebration at the Crystal Team Room Sept. 5, 2024.
  • The World Heritage City Celebration at the Crystal Team Room Sept. 5, 2024.
    The World Heritage City Celebration at the Crystal Team Room Sept. 5, 2024.

The event underscored Philadelphia’s commitment to extending its heritage while building a brighter, more inclusive future alongside its global partners. As Marrazzo and other leaders highlighted, the city’s ongoing efforts aim to make a lasting impact both locally and globally.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About WHYY staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate