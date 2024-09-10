WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo took center stage at the Global Philadelphia Association’s ninth World Heritage City Celebration on Sept. 5, 2024, participating in a fireside chat to discuss the city’s evolving role on the global stage.

Philadelphia, honored as a World Heritage City for its key role in shaping democracy and its rich cultural heritage, views the designation as a springboard for growth. Instead of resting on this recognition, the city partners annually with other World Heritage Cities to address 21st-century challenges, with a focus on driving sustainable and positive change.