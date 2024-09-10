WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo highlights Philadelphia at World Heritage City celebration
At the ninth World Heritage City Celebration, WHYY CEO Bill Marrazzo joined a fireside chat to discuss Philadelphia’s global role and evolving growth.
WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo took center stage at the Global Philadelphia Association’s ninth World Heritage City Celebration on Sept. 5, 2024, participating in a fireside chat to discuss the city’s evolving role on the global stage.
Philadelphia, honored as a World Heritage City for its key role in shaping democracy and its rich cultural heritage, views the designation as a springboard for growth. Instead of resting on this recognition, the city partners annually with other World Heritage Cities to address 21st-century challenges, with a focus on driving sustainable and positive change.
The event underscored Philadelphia’s commitment to extending its heritage while building a brighter, more inclusive future alongside its global partners. As Marrazzo and other leaders highlighted, the city’s ongoing efforts aim to make a lasting impact both locally and globally.
