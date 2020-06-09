It started as a simple idea: organize a silent prayer under the shadow of the iconic LOVE sculpture in Center City for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the length of time for which former Minneapolis police officer Derrick Chauvin held his knee on the neck of George Floyd.

This simple idea, which was meant to honor the innocent Black and brown lives stolen by police violence, became an unexpected demonstration of how power determines when voices can be amplified or reduced to a whisper. As a pastor, I thought to gather fellow clergy on a Sunday afternoon and use the silence as a form of protest that would renew and energize us. No speeches. No platforms. Just prayer and solidarity.

Even a simple idea, for it to manifest, sometimes requires help from others. To that end, I was relieved when a fellow pastor offered to mobilize his church, and his social network, on behalf of the movement. We exchanged text messages and phone calls to discuss logistics. Everyone approached the event with the best of intentions. But, as we know, the “road to hell” is paved with good intentions, and this road was beginning to get bumpy.

I arrived at the sculpture wearing a clerical stole and comfortable jeans that would permit nearly nine minutes of kneeling. The other pastor arrived with a sound system, a tent and a roster of clergy who were all lined up to pray at the silent gathering. Those good intentions had quickly become exertions of power, the type of power that tells communities, “I know what’s best for you,” while policing the tone and tenor of their own voice.

Upon seeing the sturdy tent, audio set-up and the milling crowd a hundred yards away, I decided to anchor myself beneath the LOVE sculpture and take a stand for the event’s original vision.

“We have power over there,” my pastoral partner asserted politely.