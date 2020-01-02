All things bridal, a week-long celebration of a late music legend, and dinosaurs come alive in this week’s Things To Do.

Corridor Contemporary Philadelphia Grand Opening

1315 Frankford Ave.

Friday, Jan. 3, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Free with registration

Fishtown has a brand new art gallery and on this First Friday of the new year, they’re inviting the public out to celebrate with them. The Zemack family, purveyors and collectors of fine art for the last three decades, is behind the Corridor Contemporary Philadelphia gallery, which will provide an outlet for emerging local artists, as well as those already established and internationally known. The work of new artists Andrew Case and Alloyius Mcilwaine will join stalwarts like Robert Indiana and Russell Young for the gallery’s grand opening. The night includes food, drink and music.

Philly Loves Bowie Week

Various locations

Friday, Jan. 3 – Sunday, Jan. 12

Various locations and prices

David Bowie was a legendary artist who crossed boundaries along sexual, racial, aesthetic and musical lines. His catalog includes pop hits like “Fame” and “Let’s Dance” as well as more personal work, like his last release “Blackstar.” It was released on his 69th birthday, January 8th, two days before his death in 2016. The album reflected hip-hop, jazz and rock influences, as well as his coming to terms with his impending death. (Bowie was diagnosed with liver cancer almost two years before, but didn’t share it with the public.) The “Philly Loves David Bowie” event celebrates his life and music with various events around the city including a concert, a birthday party, an art exhibit, a masquerade ball and even a yoga session. The week’s kickoff event is a free concert by Candy Volcano on Friday, January 3 at noon.

Shrek The Musical

Walnut Street Theater

825 Walnut St.

Through Sunday, January 5

$27 and up

The 2001 Oscar-winning movie evolved into a heralded Broadway musical in 2008, now in the final days of its Philadelphia run at the Walnut Street Theater. Directed by Glenn Casale and choreographed by Robbie Roby, the theater production is suited for all ages. As some may remember from the movie, Shrek is an ogre who embarks on an odyssey to rescue Princess Fiona, who is trapped in a castle guarded by a fire-breathing dragon. Along the way, he befriends Donkey, who helps him on his quest, but things don’t quite turn out how anyone expects. The Walnut Street Theater created a downloadable study guide, available via their website, that can help turn the musical into an educational experience for kids.

Pennsylvania Bridal And Wedding Expo

Pennsylvania Convention Center – Hall F

1101 Arch St.

Saturday, January 4; Sunday, January 5, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Free with online registration, $10 at the door

Getting married in 2020 – or beyond? Then this weekend will be an informative one as there are two bridal expos in the area. The first is the Pennsylvania Bridal and Wedding Expo at the Convention Center which offers DJs, fashion shows, live music and over 100 vendors representing everything from makeup artists to ceremony officiants. Enter here to win $10,000 for your wedding. Chances to win other prizes, including a Cuisinart, personal training for bride and groom, and a spa package will be available at the expo.

10th Annual “I Do!” Delaware Bridal Show and Expo

DoubleTree by Hilton

700 N. King St.

Wilmington, Del.

Sunday, Jan. 5, noon – 4 p.m.

$5 in advance, $10 at the door

If you can’t make it to the bridal show in Philadelphia, Delawareans have the option to instead attend another expo in Wilmington. This one is particularly good if you want to support vendors local to Delaware or if you plan to have your wedding ceremony in the First State. More than 50 purveyors of all things bridal will be there to showcase their goods and services, including wedding fashions, notes on contemporary wedding etiquette, music and more.

Three Kings Day

Kimmel Center

300 S. Broad St.

Saturday, Jan. 4, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Free

Spain and Latin American cultures celebrate “Three Kings Day,” or El Día de los Reyes, to mark the end of the holiday season. This joyous event, ending on the 12th day of Christmas, features a reenactment of the story of the Bible’s Wise Men of the Magi, family-friendly, interactive activities and the biggest Rosca de Reyes – the holiday’s traditional round bread – ever baked in the city of Philadelphia.

Vinyasa & Vino

Bellview Winery

150 Atlantic St.

Landisville, N.J.

Sunday, January 5, 11 a.m.

$20

Start out the new year in a healthy way with yoga and wine. Yes, red wine is actually good for you as it contains resveratrol, an antioxidant that helps the heart. (The medical industry has debated this, but we’ve decided wine must be good for us.) Yoga, whose health benefits have been heralded by its practitioners, has been around for 5,000 years so there’s no argument there. If you’re dedicating 2020 to achieving wellness goals, relaxing at a vineyard, stretching, and then having a post-yoga glass of wine is a good start. Fortunately, it’s offered not just this weekend, but on the first Sunday of every month for the rest of the year. Beginners are welcome and all you need is a yoga mat and water to participate. 21 and over only.

Jurassic Quest w/Ancient Oceans

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave.

Oaks, Pa.

Friday, Jan. 3, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 4, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 5, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

$22 -$36

Dinosaurs are, of course, extinct, but wouldn’t it be great if you could see what they were like up close? That’s the premise of Jurassic Quest, the event that brings them back to life. Unlike a natural history museum exhibit when the dinos are skeletal and still or behind glass, these models of the ancient creatures are built to move, roar and even walk. Over 80 life-size, paleontologist-approved animatronic dinosaurs are part of the show. Even baby dinosaurs will be walking around. Other interactive attractions include dino rides, interactive digs that approximate the work of real paleontologists, a petting zoo, mazes and slides. The Ancient Oceans exhibit is a new addition this year. Varying exhibits and ticket pricing tiers mean you can curate the experience to your child’s age, specific interest, stamina or emotional makeup.

The Center City Chamber Orchestra’s “Unfinished Business”

Trinity Center For Urban Life

2212 Spruce St.

Saturday, Jan. 4, 4 p.m.

Free

Founded in 2018, the Center City Chamber Orchestra was created to foster diversity among student musicians in greater Philadelphia. Its membership ranges from high school to graduate students culled from members of various local orchestras including Youth Orchestra of Bucks County, Delaware County Youth Orchestra, Philadelphia Youth Orchestra, Philadelphia Sinfonia and Philadelphia All-City Orchestra. Their first concert of 2020, “Unfinished Business” focuses on classical works with the common theme of “unfinished” in some respect. Musical selections include Mozart’s Symphony No. 32 in G major, K. 318; Schubert’s Symphony No. 8 in B minor, “Unfinished” D 759; and a rare performance of Rachmaninoff’s Youth Symphony in D minor. After the concert, there is a post-show reception.

McCartney Yesterday and Today

Milton Theater

110 Union St.

Milton, Del.

Friday, Jan. 3, 8 p.m.

$13 – $18

Jon Perry’s one-man show paying tribute to Beatles legend Paul McCartney has traveled all around the country on sea and on land: he’s performed it on Royal Caribbean cruises as well as in theaters. Given his physical resemblance to the musician and his close renditions of McCartney’s biggest hits with the Beatles, he’s drawn fans to his show including Ruth and Angie McCartney—Paul’s stepsister and stepmother—and Philadelphia’s newscaster Larry Kane, who once toured with the Beatles. Unsurprisingly, Perry’s performed with Beatles collaborators like Pete Best, and with cast members from the Broadway show “Beatlemania.” This weekend, you can see Perry in Milton, if you can get a ticket, as there are only a few single-seat tickets left.