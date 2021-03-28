What the U.S. can learn from mass vaccination campaigns in other countries

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

When epidemiologist Ricardo Castillo learned Philadelphia and the rest of the United States were planning mass vaccination campaigns for COVID-19, he was confused by what he saw.

“In my mind … usually you have more vaccination sites of smaller sizes dispersed through the communities instead of one big centralized site,” he said. “Then I learned that every city was doing something different and kind of reinventing the wheel, compared to what we have done in other countries for decades to vaccinate children.”

In the U.S., COVID-19 vaccinations have led to a lot of confusion, such as people sharing registration links, crashed websites, and long lines outside mass vaccination centers. But other countries have been doing mass vaccination campaigns for years, and researchers say there is a lot that U.S. public health authorities could learn from those experiences, for the current and future pandemics.

People in this country assume the U.S. is a global leader when it comes to public health response, when in fact low- to middle-income countries run mass vaccination campaigns far more frequently, said Alison Buttenheim, associate professor of nursing and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania.

“We are terrible at admitting that there are lessons to be learned from those places,” Buttenheim said.