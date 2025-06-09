From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A WHYY pop-up newsroom is taking place this week in Burlington County, New Jersey.

As part of an ongoing effort to deepen our community relationships, WHYY News New Jersey reporter David Matthau and Suburban Managing Editor Madhusmita “Madhu” Bora will host a pop-up newsroom in the Burlington County Library (5 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton Township), Wednesday, June 11, from noon to 4 p.m.

Pop-up newsrooms provide residents with a chance to pitch story ideas, ask questions and learn about the news gathering process. They also give reporters and editors an opportunity to cultivate relationships with the audience.

Matthau is a WHYY New Jersey reporter covering the State House and general assignments in the Garden State. Prior to joining WHYY, Matthau was lead investigative reporter for New Jersey 101.5 News. He’s won multiple Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists awards, as well as the National Association of Broadcasters Service to Community Award, and contributed to the National Edward R. Murrow Best Newscast award. He is a graduate of the University of Southern California and lives in Mercer County, New Jersey.

Bora is WHYY News’ managing editor of suburban coverage and an Assamese American journalist, teacher, writer, filmmaker and award-winning dancer. She has previously worked for The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Indianapolis Star, Tampa Bay Times and The Press of Atlantic City.

Her work has appeared in numerous publications, including Quartz, WURD Radio, All India Radio and SAGE Business Researcher. Bora is an adjunct professor at Lincoln University. She lives in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.