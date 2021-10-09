A photo exhibition last week at Jefferson Alumni Hall in Center City, accompanied by a panel discussion Oct. 6, took aim at the all-too-common occurrence of victim blaming in cases of sexual assault.

“Well, What Were You Wearing” works to counter the misconception that a person’s wardrobe choices imply consent. The exhibition illustrates, through photos of articles of clothing, the stories shared by survivors about what they were wearing when they were assaulted sexually.

It was created by Katherine “Kat” Cambareri, who earned a master’s of public health degree from Jefferson’s College of Population Health in 2019.

“I wanted people to think about victim blaming and to recognize that asking, ‘What were you wearing?’ is not a valid question,” Cambareri said of the ongoing project she began in 2016 and that has been featured in Time magazine and HuffPost.

“The stereotype that victims are always wearing revealing clothing when they are assaulted is false and, of course, no article of clothing is an invitation to be assaulted. It simply does not matter what you have on: You should be safe,” she said.