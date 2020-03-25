‘We can’t be around each other in the way we want’: Funerals amid coronavirus crisis

Casey said social distancing is taking its toll.

“We can’t be around each other in the way we want,” Casey said. “[ Social distancing] is giving us limited access to family and friends. They don’t want us to go out, they don’t want us to be around large groups…You see someone cough, you’re on alert.”

Vernice Casey, Lavoe’s daughter, is just praying the funeral — planned for March 27 — doesn’t get canceled altogether.

Though coronavirus is putting a halt to the ways people traditionally gather, LaVoe’s family and friends are coming up with creative ways to celebrate a life while staying safe.

Beverly-McBride said the immediate family plans on hosting a small, private meal at the home of LaVoe’s former partner — Candy Hughes. Instead of putting family and friends at risk for contracting the virus, Beverly-McBride suggested offering catered, to-go meals, so attendees who are not the immediate family can grab on their way out.

Despite the growing anxieties of this time, Vernice Casey says it’s her father’s memory — his bigger-than-life personality, his humor, his love of Star Trek, and the unyielding love he showed his family — that is keeping her and the family going.

“My dad was a chocolate-holic, so for his repast, we’re gonna get a double chocolate cake,” Vernice Casey said.

LaVoe, who grew up in West Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood, was a lover of music. Family members said you could always catch him listening to Earth, Wind & Fire, Teena Marie, or the O’Jays. Beverly-McBride said LaVoe taught her to love singing.

“I remember some of my best memories of him way back when he was in elementary [school],” Beverly-McBride said. “LaVoe loved to sing… he was in the glee club. [Some] of the main songs he would sing were ‘Children Go Where I Send Thee’ and ‘If I Could Save Time in a Bottle.’ Imagine a little Black kid singing these country songs,” Desiree recounted, laughing.

A few days ago, the family jumped on a group phone call to plan LaVoe’s obituary. While social distancing rules require separate households to avoid in-person contact, technology has kept this family connected. FaceTiming and reaching out through text messages and social media has been their main mode of communication.

LaVoe — or Vorie as he’s affectionately called by his siblings — is remembered as a supportive and grounding force in his family.

“He always knew what to say,” Vernea Berry said about her father. “I would always call him for advice…for anything.”

LaVoe is survived by his mother, Phyllis A. Beverly, his four children, Vernea, Vernice, LaVonda, and LaVoe II; his our siblings, LaVerne, Desiree, Dawn, and Leon; the mother of his children, Candy, and three granddaughters, Anissa, Laila, and Ela.