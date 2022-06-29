Wawa Hoagie Day returns to National Constitution Center
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
An annual tradition returns to Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Wawa’s Hoagie Day is back at the National Constitution Center.
The Action Cam was live as employees prepped and built 30,000 hoagies — that’s eight tons of hoagies — on Wednesday morning.
First dibs on the free hoagies go to members of the U.S. armed forces, firefighters, police officers, and first responders.
Then, hoagies will be available to the public beginning at noon.
Those interested in snagging a free hoagie can do so along 5th and 6th streets at Independence Mall.