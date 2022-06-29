Donate

Wawa Hoagie Day returns to National Constitution Center

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • June 29, 2022
An overview shot of hundreds of red Wawa Hoagie Day swag bags on a table

Wawa employees hand out thousands of sandwiches during Hoagie Day 2021 the National Constitution Center. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

An annual tradition returns to Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Wawa’s Hoagie Day is back at the National Constitution Center.

The Action Cam was live as employees prepped and built 30,000 hoagies — that’s eight tons of hoagies — on Wednesday morning.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

First dibs on the free hoagies go to members of the U.S. armed forces, firefighters, police officers, and first responders.

Then, hoagies will be available to the public beginning at noon.

Those interested in snagging a free hoagie can do so along 5th and 6th streets at Independence Mall.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate