Waves of intense cold to hit this weekend, chance of snow and ice next week

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

We’re in for an extended stretch of numbing cold that will have you wanting to break out all of the winter layers.

Here comes the numbing cold

The intense cold will come in several waves and stick around for at least the next 10 days.

The first wave arrives Saturday.

High temperatures will barely get above freezing in many areas.

But what will make the cold even more stinging and painful is the wind. Gusts 30-40 mph will cause “feels like” temperatures to plunge into the 10s and 20s.

By Sunday morning, “feels like” temperatures will plunge to their lowest levels of this first cold wave: single-digits.

Sunday afternoon won’t be as harsh, but it’s still numbing with a high in the middle-30s and “feels like” temperatures in the mid-20s.

The Sudden Stratospheric Warming Event that occurred on the week of Jan. 4 has weakened the Polar Vortex just as predicted.

When the polar vortex weakens, as is what’s happened in our current situation, pieces of it break off, and head south.

The result is several waves of intense cold lasting over the next 10-plus days.