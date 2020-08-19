Watch live: 2020 Democratic National Convention – Night two
Key speakers for Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former President Bill Clinton and former second lady Jill Biden.
Tonight we begin our coverage at 6 p.m. EDT with our nightly PBS NewsHour broadcast.
Then, starting at 7 p.m. EDT, NewsHour Politics Reporter Daniel Bush will talk to:
- NewsHour Correspondent Lisa Desjardins about what’s ahead for the second night of the Democratic National Convention
- Jason Rosenbaum of St. Louis Public Radio about what voters are thinking in his state
- Kimberly Peeler-Allen of the Center for American Women and Politics about the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage
- Joanne Kenen, the executive editor of health at Politico, about the challenges Democrats face on health care and COVID-19
- He’ll also hear from Democratic delegates across the country, and take your questions about the Democratic National Convention.
Starting at 8 p.m. EDT, join PBS anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff for analysis and ongoing coverage of the Democratic speakers beginning at 9 p.m. EDT.