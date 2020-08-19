Watch live: 2020 Democratic National Convention – Night two

Key speakers for Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former President Bill Clinton and former second lady Jill Biden.

Tonight we begin our coverage at 6 p.m. EDT with our nightly PBS NewsHour broadcast.

Then, starting at 7 p.m. EDT, NewsHour Politics Reporter Daniel Bush will talk to:

NewsHour Correspondent Lisa Desjardins about what’s ahead for the second night of the Democratic National Convention

Jason Rosenbaum of St. Louis Public Radio about what voters are thinking in his state

Kimberly Peeler-Allen of the Center for American Women and Politics about the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage

Joanne Kenen, the executive editor of health at Politico, about the challenges Democrats face on health care and COVID-19

He’ll also hear from Democratic delegates across the country, and take your questions about the Democratic National Convention.

Starting at 8 p.m. EDT, join PBS anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff for analysis and ongoing coverage of the Democratic speakers beginning at 9 p.m. EDT.