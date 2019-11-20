Watch/Listen: Day 4 of Trump public impeachment hearings

Follow our coverage: You can also listen to the hearings live on WHYY-FM by clicking on the blue play button on the top left of the page or watch on WHYY-TV.

—

A key witness in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Gordon Sondland, is testifying before House lawmakers on Wednesday.

Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, revised his original closed-door testimony that he made earlier this month, to state that he told an adviser to the Ukrainian president that U.S. aid would not be provided unless Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an anti-corruption statement.

Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary of defense, and David Hale, the undersecretary of state for political affairs, are scheduled to testify Wednesday afternoon.