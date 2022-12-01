The Washington, D.C. police department is actively advertising in Philadelphia to recruit new officers.

As part of its pitch to draw new recruits in Philly, Lieutenant Patrick Loftus, director of the Metro Police Department’s Strategic Engagement Office, said D.C. doesn’t have a residency requirement like the Philadelphia department does.

The District’s department is even offering bonuses to join their force.

“All of our new hires get a $20,000 hiring bonus and it’s paid in two installments. So you get $10,000 when you start the police academy and $10,000 when you graduate from the police academy,” Loftus said. “In addition to that, if you choose to live in D.C., we can give you up to $6,000 for rental housing assistance for rental properties in D.C.”

The recruiting effort comes as Philadelphia police have been trying to bolster its staffing. Earlier this year, Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Danielle Outlaw joined other law enforcement leaders calling for help from Harrisburg to address the state’s ‘historic shortage’ of police.