Waiting several days for COVID-19 test results? Check with the lab

Turnaround times for coronavirus test results are much faster than they were over the summer. During June and July, backups at overwhelmed national labs made it common for patients to wait over a week for their results, rendering the tests essentially useless.

Recently though, most clinics and test sites in the Philly area have been telling their patients that results will be ready within three to five days. While that may be the total length of time from swab-in-nose to results-in-hand, patients might be able to get a peek a bit sooner.

For example, earlier this week I wasn’t feeling well and wanted to get a test. I got a diagnostic PCR test at Vybe Urgent Care on Monday, Jan. 4 around 1 p.m., and I was told to expect results in three to five days. Previously, I got tested at Jefferson Health’s community testing site in Southwest Philadelphia and received results in 36 hours through the health system’s patient portal.

I noticed a sign on the wall at Vybe which said that the urgent care clinic sends the specimens for people with my insurance to LabCorp, which is the same company Jefferson uses to process tests. It struck me as odd that one would take twice as long as the other, so when I got home, I signed up for an account directly with LabCorp to see if part of the delay may have been between the results being ready and me knowing about them.

Sure enough, Tuesday evening at 6 p.m., I had an email in my inbox from LabCorp notifying me my results were available. The following morning I got an email from Vybe, notifying me that the results were ready. (I tested negative. Turns out, other viruses still exist and you can still get sick from them.)

Curious to see if this may have been part of the delay in the past, I cross-referenced the dates my previous test result had come into my LabCorp portal with the dates Vybe had alerted me my results were ready. (I have been tested many times throughout the pandemic, after reporting in crowds and talking with people who may have been sick or exposed to the coronavirus.)

It turned out, of the six times I’ve been tested since June, two of those times my results had come into the LabCorp portal one or two days earlier than Vybe notified me of my results. A third time, over the summer, I had to contact Vybe to request my results, which a staff member informed me were negative, indicating that the results were apparently available but had not been communicated to me. I got an alert notifying me they were ready the next day.

This is, of course, a sample size of one and by no means a controlled trial. But Peter Hotz, president and CEO of Vybe Urgent Care, walked me through the process of communicating test results for patients and acknowledged that because we’re all human, there are challenges to doing that in a timely way.