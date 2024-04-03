Compensation for victims of voter intimidation pushed by Pa. state legislator

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Legislation filed by Rep. Stephen Kinsey to provide victims of voter intimidation a path to sue their harassors has now passed through the House Judiciary Committee and been sent to the House floor for a vote.

Kinsey told WHYY News he is concerned by a rise in harassment at polling places in recent years.

“We don’t want somebody’s grandma to be deterred to the extent that she’s not going to vote now because she’s been accosted by folks in her face as she’s waiting in line just to go exercise her right,” he said.

Kinsey’s bill passed along party lines, with Democrats voting affirmative and Republicans rejecting the bill.

Voter harassment is already a criminal offense under Pennsylvania law with penalties of up $5,000 in fines and five years in prison. Federal law also provides additional penalties that can be applied in the same case.