Video: Suspect punches woman during Mass at Philly Catholic church

An investigation is underway after a suspect was caught on live video punching a woman in the face during Sunday Mass at a Philadelphia Catholic church.

The incident occurred during the 11 a.m. Mass at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul on 1723 Race Street. About 32 minutes into the Facebook Live video of the Mass, an unidentified suspect punches a church reader twice in the face before walking away.

Archbishop Nelson Pérez said the lector received immediate help from Cathedral staff members off-camera and is “doing well” after receiving medical treatment.

“Such behavior is unacceptable at all times, especially within the confines of a church building and during the celebration of the Holy Mass,” Archbishop Pérez wrote in a statement.