From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Thanksgiving is known for big, hearty meals, but not everyone is interested in the traditional turkey dinner.

Philadelphia regularly ranks in the top 10 cities for vegetarians and vegans, according to various organizations and publications that track this sort of thing, including VegNews Magazine, VegOut Magazine, and VegWorld Magazine.

Vance Lehmkuhl, director of the American Vegan Center, has lived in Philadelphia for nearly 40 years, during which time he happily watched the city’s plant-based options expand and improve.

Lehmkuhl, who gives tours illustrating the city’s significant role in the early vegetarian movement, said the old philosophy was a holdover from Revolutionary-era Philadelphian Sylvester Graham, who believed people should sacrifice enjoyment for the sake of being virtuous.

“Veg food had a reputation for being bland and boring because it was,” Lehmkuhl told WHYY News. “It was in the ‘80s when it started to evolve and people started doing more creative stuff with it.”

These days, Philadelphia has more than 50 specifically vegan and vegetarian restaurants, along with solid plant-based options at most dining establishments. However, most of them were closed over the holiday.

So what did the expanding population of plant-centric eaters do for Thanksgiving?