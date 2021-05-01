Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The city is teaming up with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s Office for Persons with Disabilities and Deaf Apostolate and Federal Emergency Management Agency for a COVID-19 vaccination event for the deaf and hard of hearing community.

The event is set to take place in the Hunting Park section of the city Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Esperanza Community Vaccination Center.

Those interested can pre-register online. Second shots will be scheduled on-site for May 22nd.