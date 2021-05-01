COVID-19 Vaccines Coronavirus Pandemic

Vaccination clinics for deaf and hard of hearing communities happening tomorrow in Philadelphia

Members of the National Guard administer COVID-19 vaccines at the Esperanza Community Vaccination Center in North Philadelphia on April 9, 2021. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

The city is teaming up with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s Office for Persons with Disabilities and Deaf Apostolate and Federal Emergency Management Agency for a COVID-19 vaccination event for the deaf and hard of hearing community.

The event is set to take place in the Hunting Park section of the city Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Esperanza Community Vaccination Center.

Those interested can pre-register online. Second shots will be scheduled on-site for May 22nd.

FEMA will be providing American Sign Language interpreters, Certified Deaf Interpreters , and a Spanish-speaking deaf interpreter on site throughout the event.

SEPTA, FEMA, and the city’s department of public health are providing free shuttles while some parishes act as pick-up and drop-off locations. Free parking is available on-site as well.

