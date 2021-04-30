Lakshmi Iyer feels like she’s caught between two worlds. The 45-year-old financial service worker lives in Exton with her family, and has been watching with horror as COVID-19 cases have surged in her home country of India. Her Twitter feed is full of people back home begging for oxygen, searching for open hospital beds, or trying to secure remdesivir, Theraflu or other treatment drugs in short supply for sick loved ones. Entire families she knows are testing positive, including her in-laws. Eight people in her extended circle have died, she said.

Meanwhile, Iyer’s Facebook feed is full of friends in America, boasting their vaccination selfies, planning their summer vacations and backyard parties.

“It just is so jarring,” she said. “Obviously, when you’re sitting 8,000 miles away, there’s very little you can do.”

Indians and Indian Americans living across the Philadelphia region are wrestling with a feeling of helplessness as a massive second surge of COVID-19 sweeps that nation. Often with close family split between countries, they are leveraging networks to raise funds, lobby politicians, and send supplies to India, where case counts are so high that nearly everyone knows multiple people who are ill.

India is the country of origin for about 6% of Philadelphia’s more than 230,000 immigrants, according to the American Community Survey. Over the past decades, they have been one of the fastest growing immigrant groups in the region, which in 2019 had roughly 60,000 residents born in India, many of them now living in Chester and Montgomery counties. So while the COVID surge may be happening very far away, for those with family members in India, it doesn’t feel so distant.