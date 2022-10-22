Second-ranked Sweden is drawn in Group G with South Africa, Italy and Argentina. Third-ranked Germany is in Group H with Morocco, Colombia and South Korea and European champion England in Group D with Denmark, China and a playoff winner.

The three playoff winners will be determined through inter-continental qualifying matches in Auckland in February.

Under the formula of the draw, the six top-ranked teams couldn’t face each other in the group stage. That ensured the U.S. will not face Sweden in the group stage of a major tournament for the first time in 10 years.

The draw was conducted in the same manner as the men’s World Cup: teams were divided into four “pots” of eight teams based on FIFA world rankings.

The U.S. was placed in Pot 1 among the top-six ranked teams — Sweden, Germany, England, France and Spain — along with hosts Australia and New Zealand who qualified automatically and already had been placed into groups. New Zealand took slot 1 in Group A and Australia slot 1 in Group B.

New Zealand will play 1995 champions Norway in the opening match of the tournament at Auckland on July 20 and Australia opens later that day against first-time qualifiers Ireland.

The U.S. will play Vietnam at Auckland on July 22, then the Netherlands on July 27 and finally the playoff winner also at Auckland on Aug. 1.

Pot 2 comprised Canada, the Netherlands, Brazil, Japan, Norway, Italy, China and South Korea. Pot 3 contained Denmark, Switzerland, Ireland, Colombia, Argentina, Vietnam, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

Pot 4 was made up of Nigeria, the Philippines, South Africa, Morocco, Zambia and the three qualifiers which have still to be determined.

Playoff A will feature Cameroon, Thailand and Portugal, playoff B will involve Senegal, Haiti and Chile and playoff C features Chinese Taipei, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea and Panama. The winners of those playoffs will be placed into the group slots drawn on Saturday.

The rules of the draw allowed two teams from UEFA, the European confederation, to be drawn in the same group but teams from other confederations could not be drawn together.