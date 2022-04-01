USMNT to play England, Iran and possibly Ukraine at World Cup

The United States will play either Ukraine, Wales or Scotland in its World Cup opener, then meet England and Iran in its return to the tournament.

The 15th-ranked Americans were drawn Friday to start against the European playoff winner on Nov. 21, the tournament’s opening day in Qatar, then meet No. 5 England on Nov. 25 and close the group stage against No. 21 Iran on Nov. 29.

No. 39 Scotland meets 27th-ranked Ukraine in June in a playoff delayed because of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The winner meets No. 18 Wales for a World Cup berth, a match also scheduled for June.