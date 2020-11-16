They made that same argument in October 2019 before U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh, who ruled that such a site would not violate the Controlled Substances Act. The statute in question, written in 1986 by members of Congress including President-elect Joe Biden, prohibits anyone from maintaining a space for the purpose of using a controlled substance.

The ruling came down to whether Safehouse’s express purpose was to facilitate drug use, or whether that drug use served as a means to an end, ultimately intended to help people who suffer from addiction and save lives.

McHugh reasoned that allowing some drug use as a component of an effort to combat drug use isn’t enough to make Safehouse illegal. “The ultimate goal of Safehouse’s proposed operation is to reduce drug use, not facilitate it, and accordingly, [the statute] does not prohibit Safehouse’s proposed conduct.”

U.S. Attorney William McSwain, who in a rare move argued the case in person, vowed to appeal immediately. Ilana Eisenstein, attorney for Safehouse, said at the time she was confident their case would withstand appeal.

“From my reading of the court’s opinion, there aren’t a lot of disputed facts,” Eisenstein said.

Research suggests that supervised injection sites reduce opioid overdose deaths and infections associated with injecting drugs.

A few months after their favorable court ruling, Safehouse’s leadership announced plans to open its first supervised injection site in South Philadelphia.

The announcement came as a surprise for two reasons: First, was its location. Most people expected the first site would go in Kensington, the Philadelphia neighborhood with the most overdose deaths, and where a dialogue with neighbors about such a site had been ongoing for many months (with varying degrees of success) prior to the court ruling. South Philly residents were also surprised: This was the first many of them were hearing about the site going in their neighborhood.

Neighbors took to the streets to protest what they said was an opaque process, absent community input. The landlord of the space where the site was going to be located, in Constitution Health Plaza at the corner of Broad Street and Snyder Avenue, bowed out of the deal, and Safehouse backed off its plans.