University cops face renewed scrutiny amid protests against police brutality

Testimony from Black scientists

Recently, Black scientists shared their experiences being racially profiled by campus police, after a scientist at the University of Maryland questioned whether universities have said anything about campus police in their statements supporting the Black community.

Melanie McReynolds, a biochemist at Princeton University, said that, as a scientist, she would go in and out of campus buildings at odd hours to do lab work. She said that at one of the schools where she studied, campus police pulled her over when she was going into a building; she showed them her driver’s license and school ID, and explained she was a graduate student going into the lab. As she walked from the parking lot to the building itself, campus police questioned her again.

Michael Burton, a neuroscientist at the University of Texas at Dallas, said one time his car broke down as he was leaving campus. He needed a new timing belt and walked away from his car to get one and install it. As he walked back to his car, local police and campus police asked him if he belonged there, what he was doing, and he had to explain that he was a researcher having car trouble.

“I had a meeting with my chair about something different, and the event shook me to the point where I was visibly — there’s something wrong — so I ended up telling him about it, and he was outraged.”

Molecular and cell biologist Antentor Hinton Jr. told a story about being in a university conference room on a weekend and a campus police officer with a dog questioned him, remarking that he had a page about Malcolm X and other civil rights leaders open on his computer.

“I felt that I was being attacked,” Hinton said. “I did not want to move because I was afraid that if I went somewhere or did something wrong, that my life could end because I’m a very large African American male, I’m 6-4, over 250 pounds.”

Hinton got up and offered the officer a tour of the lab where he worked. He brought the officer inside with his key card, and another researcher recognized and greeted him, which was enough to prove to the officer that Hinton belonged there.

“What if I didn’t have a conversation with the ally before? Would that ally have made common ground with me, and protected me and helped me to be OK?”

Hinton said that he would wear business casual clothing at a minimum on campus to show that he belonged, or if he wore shorts, he would wear boat shoes, a polo shirt, and his badge.

“I feel threatened all the time, and so one way that I can mitigate some of that is to wear my badge,” he said.

None of these scientists said campus police should be abolished. But they did question why campus police need to be armed, sometimes heavily. And they wondered if campus cops could wear body cameras, undergo quarterly bias training, and have arrest records audited.