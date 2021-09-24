Unemployment refunds going out to those Pa. overcharged five years after issue discovered

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Five years after discovering it had overcharged thousands of Pennsylvanians millions of dollars in interest, the state Department of Labor and Industry has started paying them back.

Since the beginning of the month, the agency has mailed refunds totaling just under $1.4 million to nearly 22,000 people. In all, the agency estimates it owes $19.4 million to 109,554 people who were erroneously charged an inflated interest rate between 2006 and 2016.

All were people who had received unemployment benefits for which they did not qualify, and who were required to repay the department for those benefits, plus interest.

The agency first identified the mistake in 2016 but only told the public hours before Spotlight PA was preparing to publish a story about the problem this summer.

As of mid-week, labor and industry officials said that 32,566 people had applied for a refund. The agency had processed and authorized refunds to 21,975 of them.