Devereux, the Villanova-based behavioral health organization where an investigation recently uncovered systemic sexual abuse, also holds a federal contract to house unaccompanied immigrant children in Pennsylvania.

After Philadelphia Inquirer reporters detailed how 41 children had been raped or abused at Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health locations over the past quarter-century, local fallout was swift. The City of Philadelphia temporarily stopped sending children to the organization, and 14 of 17 councilmembers have called for the complete termination of all city contracts with the company.

But Devereux still has an active $40.2 million contract with the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) to house migrant youth in several states, including Pa.

The ORR program is an extension of the federal migrant detention centers that have caused widespread outcry over the past couple of years. Residents in Devon, Pa., where Helena Devereux founded her namesake organization over a century ago, have been fighting the organization’s proposed facility in their town since 2019. This latest development just fuels their concern.

“When we saw [the Inquirer] story, I think it was just an order of magnitude worse than anything that we could’ve ever imagined that would be going on,” said Stephanie McAlaine, who lives across the street from the planned Chester County campus.

She and other neighbors have been working to stop the ORR shelter — which Devereux wants to locate in a Highland Avenue building it already owns — by attending township meetings and putting pressure on the zoning process.

The zoning board last fall agreed with the neighbors’ argument that Devereux should have to get a variance to switch the facility from behavioral health to immigrant housing. But an appeal is still possible, said Eugene Briggs, interim township manager for Easttown Township. He clarified in an email that Devereux had been granted “an indefinite extension of the Application to the Zoning Hearing Board.”

The terms of Devereux’s federal grant included provisions to house immigrant children in five states plus a transitional foster care program in New Jersey. The ones in Colorado, Texas, and Connecticut are already licensed to receive youth, ORR confirmed via email, though it’s unclear if any children are yet living there. A license has not yet been granted for the Pa. facility.