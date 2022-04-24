Ukrainian American families in Montgomery County flocked to Saint Michael The Archangel Catholic Church in Jenkintown on Sunday, with baskets in tow, to celebrate Orthodox Easter.

Attendance was in the high hundreds, as most people stood outside listening to the service on overflow speakers set up on the church’s lawn.

They sang hymns, listened to liturgy, and blessed the baskets — which were filled with traditional Easter foods like psanky (hard-boiled eggs painted with folk designs), sweet bread, and more.

For Orthodox Christians, Easter is one of the holiest days of the year in which Eastern European families celebrate the resurrection of Christ.

This year, many are remembering loved ones in Ukraine, as the country defends against the Russian invasion that has raged on for almost two months and has claimed the lives of more than 2,000 civilians, according to NPR.

Parishioner Roman Petyk said his parents came to the U.S. from Eastern Europe as World War II refugees. He said there has historically been some “dismissiveness” between people who speak Russian and Ukrainian, but he added that times are changing.