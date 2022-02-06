U.S. military faces crisis in Hawaii after jet fuel leak poisons water

In the first six weeks since the water crisis emerged, the Navy spent more than $250 million addressing the public health emergency.

“Frankly, it’s been a nightmare and a disaster. A total disaster,” said U.S. Rep. Kaiali‘i Kahele.

Kahele, a combat pilot who still serves as an officer in the Hawaii National Guard, is the lawmaker who characterized the crisis as astronomical at a hearing in December. An admiral said that the Navy takes the blame.

“The Navy caused this problem, we own it and we’re gonna fix it,” Navy Rear Adm. Blake Converse, the deputy Pacific Fleet commander, told lawmakers last month.

The military built the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in the early 1940s by excavating caverns within the mountain ridge to protect 20 fuel tanks from aerial attacks. Each tank is about the height of a 25-story building and can hold 12.5 million gallons (47.32 million liters.)

The tanks are connected to underground pipelines that send fuel about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) to Pearl Harbor and to ships and planes used by the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy.

The Navy hasn’t determined how petroleum got in the water. Officials are investigating a theory that jet fuel spilled from a ruptured pipe last May and somehow entered a fire suppression system drain pipe. They suspect fuel then leaked from the second pipe on Nov. 20, sending it into the drinking water well.

Within a week, military families started complaining about health problems.

Lauren Wright remembers her skin peeling, feeling nauseous, and vomiting. Her symptoms disappeared only when she stopped drinking, showering, and washing dishes with her home’s water.

“I’m a proud Navy spouse, but this is not right — to do this to your families,” she said.

Since early December, Wright, her sailor husband and their three children ages 7 to 17 have been among the thousands of military families living in Honolulu hotels paid for by the Navy so they can have clean water.

The Navy has been trying to clear petroleum from the contaminated well and pump it out of the aquifer. Officials are also flushing clean water through the Navy’s water system — which serves 93,000 people in military homes and offices in and around Pearl Harbor. Teams have separately visited homes and workplaces to flush individual water pipe systems.

But Wright said Marines sent to flush a neighbor’s home received two days of training, failed to follow a checklist for the work, and had to be taught how to do the job by a neighbor with expertise.

“We’re all afraid that we are going to be forced into our toxic homes and go right back to it,” she said.

The first major complaints about the fuel complex came in 2014, when 27,000 gallons (123,000 liters) leaked from one tank but didn’t get into the drinking water.

The Navy blamed contractor error and ineffective oversight. The Sierra Club of Hawaii and Honolulu’s water utility warned leaks could seep into one of Honolulu’s most important drinking water aquifers, located just 100 feet (30 meters) below the tanks, but the Navy resisted calls to move the facility.

The aquifer normally supplies more than 20% of the water consumed in the city. After the latest spill, Honolulu’s water utility shut off three wells to prevent petroleum from migrating through the aquifer into the utility’s drinking water.