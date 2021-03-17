This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Early in January, Angelo Romero sat in his cell at SCI-Smithfield and thought that there would be no way people incarcerated, like himself, would get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The inmates don’t stand a chance on being vaccinated if it’s going to cost the [Department of Corrections] money,” he wrote in a letter to Spotlight PA.

But to Romero’s surprise — along with prisoners’ rights advocates, public health experts, and even other people who are incarcerated — the opposite has happened.

Three out of the state’s 23 prisons have so far offered vaccines to prisoners and staff, and the number of prisoners who have gotten the vaccine at two of those facilities is upwards of 70% — no small feat for a department that, on average, vaccinates just over a quarter of its population for the flu.

One of the reasons why that could be happening? Money.

As part of an incentive program, the department is offering people who are incarcerated a $25 commissary credit to buy clothing, food, or other items, after they receive both their initial and booster shots. While some experts caution against incentivizing people to get vaccines — arguing the health and social benefits are self-apparent — in close quarters such as prisons, the need to stem the pandemic is the top priority.

Heather Lavelle, who is incarcerated at SCI-Muncy, the state’s all-female prison north of Lewisburg, received her first dose on March 1 in the prison chapel. Lavelle was skeptical, at first, that the money would persuade people to get their shots.

“I knew a lot of people who were suspicious… like they were trying to coerce us into getting it,” Lavelle said. “But as it turns out, it did encourage some people to get it who had no good reason not to.”

The department also recruited people like Lavelle, who is a peer counselor at Muncy, to dispel rumors about the COVID-19 vaccine’s safety to other prisoners. Corrections officers got their shots in front of entire rooms of prisoners.

Since then, at least two facilities, Laurel Highlands and Muncy, have vaccinated up to 73% of their incarcerated populations, according to the department. It’s unclear what the vaccination percentage is at Waymart, which is the third prison to have received vaccines.

The program is a replica of the department’s attempt to incentivize prisoners to get the flu vaccine in September last year.

Between 2017 and 2019, 26% to 28% of the state’s prisoners would get their flu shots. In October last year, when the department offered a $5 incentive to prisoners, 48.1% of the incarcerated population got the flu vaccine, according to numbers provided by the department.

Both incentive-based efforts were unprecedented in Pennsylvania and among just a few nationwide. The money for them was drawn from the Inmate General Welfare Fund, which is generated by fines and fees paid by prisoners — not taxpayer funds.