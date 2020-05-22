Two fatalities reported as South Jersey seasonal farm workers with COVID-19 grows to 400

This article originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

Two South Jersey seasonal farm workers have died after contracting COVID-19, the state Department of Health confirmed Thursday night. The disclosure comes as the number of infected seasonal farm workers in South Jersey has spiked to more than 400, a number that is raising concern among state officials and migrant advocates alike.

These were the first fatalities reported for state farm laborers. State health officials had no further details on the two victims, other than they were working in Cumberland County. NJ Spotlight has also learned that 277 seasonal farm laborers, who were tested at Cumberland County’s drive-through sites starting April 3, have been infected, according to data from the CompleteCare Health Network, which is administering the tests. These are employees who do not live on the farms for which they work, and return to apartments each evening in nearby towns.

As NJ Spotlight has reported earlier this month, more than 125 migrant workers living in farm camps in Salem and Gloucester counties have also been infected.

This latest development with so-called day laborers presents a new problem for health officials, as the infected employees are posing a risk not only to the farm, but back in their own communities where they return, in towns such as Vineland, Millville and Bridgeton.

“This is beyond concerning,” said state Senate President Steve Sweeney, whose district includes parts of Gloucester, Cumberland and Salem counties. “It’s not OK that it’s farm workers. They are human beings … and they are keeping our food chain alive.”

COVID-19 data reports do not segregate by profession. CompleteCare was able to cull this specific information from their database Wednesday in response to an inquiry from NJ Spotlight. Cumberland County Deputy Administrator Jody Hirata said she was not aware of the 277 positive cases because the county’s health department has not provided testing results in that manner, so she said she could not accurately provide any information as to how health officials were pursuing those particular seasonal workers. Hirata could not be reached Thursday night after NJ Spotlight learned of the two fatalities.