Two arrested in connection to quadruple shooting in North Philly

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources here.

Police say two people have been arrested in connection to a quadruple shooting that killed a young woman in North Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Joel Saint-Fort, 16, and Charles Davis, 25, were taken into custody Thursday night. They are charged with murder and related offenses for allegedly opening fire near St. Malachy School, a Catholic pre-K and elementary school in the Yorktown section of the city.

The afternoon shooting on West Thompson Street claimed the life of 19-year-old Yaniyah Foster, who died Wednesday night at Temple University Hospital after being shot in the head. She graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School in 2019 and worked at Kanella Grill in Center City, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Saint-Fort and Davis also allegedly shot a 25-year-old man in the head. He was also taken to Temple and was listed in critical condition.

A 23-year-old man was wounded in his left foot, and a 25-year-old man was hit in the right arm.

Both were listed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

Authorities have not released the names of the injured men.

As of Thursday, the city has recorded 55 murders, a 24% increase compared to the same time last year, which ended with 355 homicides.