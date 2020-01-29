Waiting for Trump: Tens of thousands wake up Wildwood ahead of rally

Updated 6:51 p.m.

Usually a sleepy Jersey Shore town in the dead of winter, Wildwood drew thousands for President Donald Trump’s rally Tuesday night to the Wildwoods Convention Center.

A jumbotron is set up in front of barricades where attendees have started to funnel across with hopes of getting inside for the rally’s kickoff at 7 p.m. Hundreds of foldable beach chairs line up the barricades where just a few hours ago people were trying to keep warm in the windy, 40-degree weather and breaking out in “Trump 2020” chants.

Trump is hosting the rally in support of South Jersey U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who recently switched from Democrat to Republican after being one of the lone Democrats to vote against impeaching the president.

It’s also a chance for Trump to reach his base in Philly’s suburban counties, which are expected to be fought over fiercely in this fall’s election. In 2016, Trump became the first Republican to win in Pennsylvania since 1988.

Doors opened to the Cape May County convention center at 3 p.m. Those in line were hoping to get one of the space’s 7,000-capacity spots. However, rally organizers issued a whopping 100,000 tickets for the event.

About an hour before the rally was expected to start, several hundred people began to leave the line for warmer locations to watch the rally, as they suspected their chances of getting in were slim.

Sherry Nelson, 44, of Basking Ridge, N.J. was one of those who threw in the towel.

She and a friend arrived around 11 a.m. on Tuesday after making the two-and-a-half-hour drive. Nelson, a lifelong Republican, is planning to grab dinner and watch the rally on TV.

“We just wanted to show our support,” Nelson said. “We want him to come back to New Jersey again. Since he had such an overwhelming response, so many people couldn’t get in. We want him to come back so we can get another chance.”

She said hearing Trump speak last week at the March for Life — an annual protest against abortion — was monumental. Trump was the first sitting president to attend the rally.

“I mean having the first president come speak for the unborn was unbelievable,” Nelson said. “So he will have my vote for sure.”

Another large screen is set up in nearby Fox Park, where hundreds are plopped in lounge chairs and covered in blankets waiting for the show to start. Music blasting from speakers played classic rock songs like “We Will Rock You” by the band Queen.

This marks the first time a sitting president has visited N.J.’s southernmost county since the 1890s, according to the Courier Post.

For Joseph McGrath from Wildwood Crest, this rally is his first chance getting to see a president speak in person.

McGrath started waiting in line Monday at 4 p.m. with his two sons, daughter, wife and neighbor.

In preparation, he wore snow pants, a ski jacket, hat, gloves and brought along hand warmers for the chilling overnight temperatures.

He said seeing Trump in Wildwood is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“It’s huge,” McGrath said. It’s a big boost for the local economy. A lot of good spirits going on right now — everyone seems to be having a good time here. There’s been no problems since I’ve been here and it’s just a great atmosphere.”

McGrath said he also wanted his children to learn more about how the U.S. government operates. He watches the news every night with his family and they also often discuss politics at the dinner table. He thinks hearing the president’s words through a political rally is a teachable moment for them.

He hopes to hear the president talk about the economy, employment and foreign policy — topics which McGrath likes how Trump has been handling.

He’s less interested in hearing Trump talk about the impeachment trial in the Senate.

“I think everything that has been happening now, especially in politics, is extremely partisan,” McGrath said. “I don’t think both sides of the stories are getting out and it’s kind of troublesome.”

As for Van Drew, McGrath said even though he votes Republican, he’s always liked the congressman he described as “a very moderate Democrat.” He said Van Drew switching parties wasn’t a big deal since he’s “done a great job” for his constituents in South Jersey.

Audrey Andrews, who traveled about an hour from Barnegat Township in Ocean County, was inspired to take the trip because of her 15-year-old daughter Isabel, who’s an avid Trump supporter.

They arrived with Isabel’s boyfriend, Ryan, around 7 p.m. on Monday night.

For Isabel, her support for Trump comes from her educational experience: She’s a student at the Academy of Law and Public Safety — a law enforcement vocational school in Long Branch.

“I feel like he advocates for law enforcement so well and it’s so important to him,” Isabel Andrews said.

Isabel Andrews said she’s excited to hear what Trump has planned for 2020 and the years beyond if he’s reelected in November. She also said she doesn’t care if he speaks about impeachment.

“He can do whatever he wants,” she said.

Fifty-eight percent of Cape May County voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

More than 65% of Cape May County’s economy comes from tourism — predominantly during the summer months. The population swells from 90,000 year-round to more than 670,000 in July and August.

With the president’s visit attracting people from across the region and perhaps beyond, business has been booming at Wildwood hotels, motels, restaurants and boardwalk stands — where Trump and “Make America Great Again” merchandise was ever-present in the lead up to the rally.