Trump, Biden name-drop Pennsylvania in final presidential debate

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden both dropped references to Pennsylvania during their second and final debate Thursday night.

The commonwealth — which many political analysts say is crucial to win for both Trump and Biden — was among the most talked–about states during the roughly 95-minute debate, with references to Pennsylvania’s working-class families, fracking and the economy.

During a lengthy exchange on the recent spike in COVID-19 in Pennsylvania and around the country, Trump defended his handling of the pandemic, which has led to the deaths of more than 222,000 people in the U.S., including almost 8,600 in Pennsylvania. He claims if elected, Biden will shut down the economy again; Biden has said he will listen to the advice of public health experts.

“When you say spike, take a look at what’s happened in Pennsylvania, where they’ve had to close,” Trump said.

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine has repeatedly said there are no plans for new COVID–19 mitigation shutdown orders. The state has reported over 3,400 new infections in the past two days.

At other times during the debate, Biden drew on his Pennsylvania and Delaware roots. At one point, during a discussion about China’s role in the coronavirus crisis, Trump brought up an unproven claim that Biden’s son Hunter Biden involved his father in business dealings in China.

Biden responded by talking about the struggles facing middle-class families due to the pandemic, saying, “… the middle–class families like I grew up (with) in Scranton and Claymont, they’re in trouble. We should be talking about your families, but that’s the last thing he wants to talk about.”