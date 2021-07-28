Transportation funding report could launch years of debate in Pa.

A transportation funding commission is preparing to recommend how to raise billions more dollars in Pennsylvania for a 21st-century highway system, a report that will land at a politically touchy time and is expected to kick off a debate that could last years.

The report, expected this week from the Transportation Revenue Options Commission, was ordered by Gov. Tom Wolf in March to find ways to replace Pennsylvania’s gas tax.

It is expected to contain a blend of shorter-term and longer-term recommendations, including corridor tolling, goods delivery fees and higher vehicle fees and taxes, but the primary revenue-raiser will be a vehicle-miles-traveled fee that likely would take years to roll out.

The report comes amid a stalemate over increasing funding for highway construction in Pennsylvania, and as states increasingly experiment with a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to replace long-stagnant gas tax collections.

Federal statistics show vehicles are traveling more miles, but those vehicles are increasingly fuel-efficient, and more motorists are increasingly driving all-electric vehicles.

States are up against a deadline of sorts, with Ford and General Motors making major investments in electric vehicles and planning to substantially shift their fleets to all-electric vehicles by 2030 or 2035.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Stan Saylor, R-York, said it is a difficult time to raise taxes and fees, as the economy rebounds from the pandemic, and he predicted no action by the Republican-controlled Legislature on the plan before 2023, at the earliest.

“I don’t think it will be received well at at all right now,” Saylor said.