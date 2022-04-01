National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down, caused damage in Bucks County
This story originally appeared on 6abc
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down Thursday night in Bucks County.
“The storm survey team has determined that a tornado occurred generally in the area of the 113/313 intersection,” according to a tweet by the NWS. “Further details including rating and path length will be available later today.”
The area was under a tornado warning starting just before 10 p.m.
A tornado debris signature was detected on radar around 9:55 p.m. to 10:02 p.m. in the area of Dublin and Bedminster toward Tinicum Township during the tornado warning.
In Bedminster, trees were ripped from their roots, power lines were torn down, and roads blocked. The storm caused siding to rip off of homes at Bucks and Bedminister roads.
There were also snapped power lines which resulted in many outages.
PECO reports they are down from thousands of customers late last night to just hundreds Friday morning.