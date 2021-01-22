Top Pa. election official calls for end to ‘lies’ as GOP launches 2020 election hearings

This article is made possible through Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting access. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.

Pennsylvania’s top election official spent nearly three hours Thursday defending her handling of the 2020 presidential election and calling for an end to the “lies that have been proven again and again to be false.”

The meeting of the House State Government Committee centered on what in any other election would have been mundane — guidance to counties on how to handle certain problems with mail ballots. But with intense national focus on Pennsylvania, that guidance became a flashpoint.

After the election, GOP leadership seized on Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar’s actions to cast doubt on the results. The top Republicans in the Senate called for her resignation, while leaders from both chambers asked Congress to reject the state’s electors for President Joe Biden.

A handful of rank-and-file GOP lawmakers spread outright falsehoods about voter fraud.

The complaints came despite the fact that state Republicans performed exceedingly well in the election, strengthening their hold on the legislature and winning the state auditor general and treasurer’s races. Republicans have so far raised no concern about races they won.

“The attack on our Capitol was the direct result of disinformation and lies — lies that were intentionally spread to subvert the free and fair election and undermine people’s faith in our democracy,” Boockvar said during the hearing, referring to the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C, that turned deadly when a violent mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters invaded the U.S. Capitol.